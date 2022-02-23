Moving on Up: Saints Promote Three from Within as Rob Thompson, Michael Villafana, and Luke Mericle Take on Larger Roles

ST. PAUL, MN - The sign of a healthy organization is one that doesn't just rely on the seasoned veterans. They get contributions from those whose careers in baseball are just beginning as well as those who've been in the industry for years. The St. Paul Saints recognized three members of their staff that have helped the organization reach new heights since they began with the team. Rob Thompson goes from Marketing and Creative Services Manager to Director of Creative Services, Michael Villafana, previously Ticket Sales Executive, is now Ticket Sales Manager, and Luke Mericle is promoted from Account Executive to Senior Account Executive.

"We are so proud of the work that these three have done and so happy that they are part of the Saints family," said Derek Sharrer, Saints EVP and General Manager. "There's nothing better than to see members of your staff develop and grow right before your eyes."

Thompson began with the Saints in 2019 joining the organizations after working for Allegra and Image 360 Downtown St. Paul. In his time with the Saints, Thompson has been instrumental in delivering on the Saints brand, bringing ideas to life through his graphic design and photography work. He's designed logos, including the recently released 2022 30th Season logo, uniforms (the 2021 jersey's, the first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins), and numerous print materials including the 2019 All-Star program, regular season programs, and City of Baseball Museum informational guide. Thompson will continue using his graphic design skills to brand the Saints in advertising and marketing projects while also being the team's primary photographer during the season.

Villafana, 25, joined the Saints as a full-time employee in the most difficult of seasons. Hired in December of 2019, he navigated the 2020 pandemic season with aplomb and soared to great heights in 2021, the first season as the Twins Triple-A affiliate. Villafana helped increase group sales while helping with corporate partnerships. He oversaw specialty and picnic areas during the season. Villafana was no stranger to the Saints when hired in 2019, having been a game day intern in 2016 and a full-time 2017 intern. He continued to gain experience in the sports world as an intern with the New York Mets in 2018 and an intern at the National Sports Center in 2019.

Mericle, 24, finished his first season with the Saints in 2021 helping the organization increase their corporate group business. He assisted with specialty and group areas on game days. Mericle impressed the Saints during his 2019 Box Office internship, utilizing him as a part-time employee in the ticket office during the challenging 2020 season. He was also an intern at school, NDSU, that year working with campus recreation and intramural sports. The Saints hired Mericle to a full-time roll in April of 2021.

The Saints begin the 2022 season, their second as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, on the road against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) on Tuesday. April 5. The Saints home opener takes .place on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:37 p.m. against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates).

