Austin Spurs Announce 2024-25 Promotional and Community Nights schedules

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced the team's promotional and community night schedules for the 2024-25 season, presented by SWBC. Promotional nights will feature giveaways, ticket & T-shirt packs, themed jerseys and more. Community Nights will allow fans to enjoy a game with others who share similar interests while helping honor a variety of causes. The full promotional schedule can be seen below. More details regarding each theme night will be announced throughout the season.

The Spurs welcome fans back to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park with Opening Night on Friday, Nov. 15,presented by SWBC, where Cedar Park residents can enjoy 50% off select tickets and a $3 drink special on domestic draft beers only.

This season, the Silver and Black will feature three Winning Weekday Nights where if the Spurs win, fans will be awarded a free ticket to a future weekday game.

For the fourth consecutive season, Austin will take on the identity of Los Raros De Austin, which translates to the Austin weirdos, for three games during the season. The campaign will include custom uniforms and in-arena events. Giveaways include Raros-themed toe socks, a hoop hat and sunglasses.

Throughout the season the Spurs will don custom jerseys. The Silver and Black will host three ATX Nights, featuring uniforms inspired by the city's culture, designed by local Austin artist Will Bryant. Additional games that will feature custom jerseys this season are Elf themed jerseys for Season of Giving Night, a hockey-type jersey inspired by the Texas Stars that also play at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, along with an anime inspired jersey. All theme night jerseys will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

The Community Night schedule features celebrations of diversity, including Asian American Pacific Islander Night, Hispanic Heritage Night Pride Night and HBCU Night. Austin will recognize military heroes for Hoops for Troops Night, and in support of local youth, there will be an education-focused School Day game. The regular season will conclude with Fan Appreciation Night on March 23.

Season Ticket Member presale will begin on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for the Austin Spurs fan club to get access to a presale that will begin Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will goon sale to the general public on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. CT.

Austin's broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. To learn more, visit austinspurs.com or call (512) 236-8333.

DATE OPPONENT THEME COMMUNITY NIGHTS

Nov. 15 Texas Opening Night Cedar Park Night

Nov. 17 Mexico City Princess Night Community Heroes

Nov. 19 Mexico City Winning Weekday AAPI Night

Nov. 26 Birmingham Winning Weekday Teacher Appreciation

Nov. 29 Texas Los Raros de Austin Hispanic Heritage

Dec. 6 Memphis ATX Night Pride Night

Dec. 7 Memphis Season of Giving Faith & Family Night

Jan. 1 Iowa New Year's Day Celebration Da Bull's Birthday

Jan. 10 Valley ATX Night Sustainability Night

Jan. 11 Oklahoma City Los Raros de Austin Hoops For Troops

Jan. 17 Rio Grande Valley Hockey Night Cedar Park Night

Jan. 20 Rio Grande Valley Dream Game Teacher Appreciation

Jan. 24 San Diego Superhero Night Community Heroes

Jan. 25 San Diego Star Wars Night -

Feb. 2 Sioux Falls HBCU Night HT's 150th Celebration

Feb. 27 Long Island School Day Game Work at the Court

March 1 Oklahoma City Laredo -

March 4 Westchester Frost Bank Center School Day Game

March 6 Westchester Winning Weekday Box Out Cancer

March 7 Sioux Falls ATX Night Cedar Park + Women's Night

March 16 Valley Wrestling Night Youth Sports + St. Patty's Day

March 20 Iowa Los Raros de Austin Hoops & Hounds + Teacher Appreciation

March 22 Salt Lake City Anime Night Gaming Night

March 23 Salt Lake City Fan Appreciation Night Spurs Takeover

