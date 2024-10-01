Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2024-25 Coaching Staff

October 1, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced their coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.

Head Coach Andre Miller returns for his third season with the Gold. During his 17-year NBA career, Miller had two stints with the Denver Nuggets and ranks fourth in franchise history with 2,978 assists.

Miller will be joined by assistant coaches Logan Quinn, Riley Welch, and Gilvydas Biruta.

Logan Quinn joins the Gold from Southern Arkansas University, where he led the Muleriders to a historic season as head coach. Under his guidance, the team claimed their first-ever GAC Tournament title, set a school record for wins in the NCAA Era (22), and earned their second NCAA Tournament berth in three years. "I'm excited to be part of this organization," Quinn said. "The championship mentality of the Denver Nuggets and the leadership at the Gold drew me in immediately. I'm eager to serve our team and contribute to their growth."

Riley Welch, from Littleton, CO, is back with the Gold after serving as the team's video coordinator last season. A former player at UC Irvine, College of the Desert, and the University of Kentucky, Welch also spent two years as a graduate assistant at Kentucky. His father, John Welch, was an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets from 2005-2013.

Gilvydas Biruta rounds out the staff, bringing a diverse playing and coaching background. Biruta played collegiately at the University of Rhode Island and was part of the Denver Nuggets' 2015 NBA Summer League team. After several years playing professionally overseas, he returned to URI as a graduate assistant last season before joining the Gold.

