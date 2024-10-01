Santa Cruz Warriors Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale October 1

October 1, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors announced today that single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale starting Tuesday, October 1 with four exclusive presale events before tickets are available to the general public at 1:00 p.m. PT. Tickets may be purchased by calling (831) 713-4400, emailing scwtickets@warriors.com, or visiting santacruzbasketball.com.

Current Season Ticket Member Presale begins at 9:00 a.m. PT

The Warriors tip off the season with Opening Night on Friday, November 8 against the Valley Suns. All fans in attendance at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Friday will receive a free Opening Night T-Shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente. The Sea Dubs and the Suns will face off again the following night on Saturday, November 9, and fans in attendance will receive a 2024-25 Season Schedule Magnet, presented by 1Password.

Opening Night T-Shirt, presented by Kaiser Permanente on November 8 vs. Valley Suns

The Warriors are also offering a special four-game plan centered around Opening Night to help fans enjoy several games early in the season. The Opening Night Four-Game Mini Plan includes the following games: November 8 vs. Valley Suns, November 15 vs. South Bay Lakers, November 30 vs. South Bay Lakers, and December 15 vs. San Diego Clippers. This plan is available starting at only $88 per person for all four games and can be secured by contacting the Warriors at (831) 713-4400.

"After finishing last season with an 18-game consecutive sellout streak, we are looking forward to seeing everyone when Kaiser Permanente Arena opens its doors on Friday, November 8 against the Valley Suns, who will be the newest addition to the NBA G League. Thanks to many of our wonderful partners, we will continue the tradition of providing giveaway items at every game this season. With the support of our community and our partners along with the momentum of our basketball team, expect another stellar season in Santa Cruz," said Chief Operating Officer David Kao.

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

