Audition to Sing the National Anthem at Segra Park in 2025

February 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC- The Columbia Fireflies announced today that they are seeking singers and musicians of all ages to perform The Star-Spangled Banner before Fireflies home games this upcoming season. Fans are invited to audition live to be anthem performers during the 2025 season. The auditions will be held on designated days in March. Soloists and groups are both welcome to audition. Auditions are being held by reservation only.

Those interested in auditioning and learning about specific audition dates and times that are available must call or email John Oliver at 803-888-3007 or joliver@columbiafireflies.com to set up an audition time. Auditions must be scheduled with John in advance. National anthem auditioners under the age of 18 must be accompanied to auditions by a parent or guardian.

Performance groups of more than 15 people are invited to perform the National Anthem prior to a Fireflies game, but will see a different audition process. For more information, please contact John Oliver.

The Fireflies will play 66 home games in 2024. Limited performance dates are available throughout the season and not all who audition are guaranteed a scheduled game date. Those who have previously performed the anthem at Segra Park are required to audition again. A Fireflies representative will reach out to those selected to perform in March after the conclusion of the audition process. Those who are selected to perform will receive four complimentary tickets to the game for the night of their performance.

Opening day is right around the corner. Join the Fireflies as they take on the Charleston RiverDogs Tuesday April 8 at 7:05 pm. For tickets and more information about the Fireflies upcoming season, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

