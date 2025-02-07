RiverDogs Announce 2025 Youth Baseball Camp Schedule

February 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs announced their youth summer baseball camp schedule on Friday morning. For the first time since 2019, the camps will be led by RiverDogs coaches and players. Registration is now open for boys and girls age 6-13.

"We are really excited to have our coaches and players involved in our series of baseball camps for the first time since the pandemic," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "Learning the game from Tampa Bay Rays coaches and prospects is a great opportunity for youth baseball players in the area. I am confident that our camps will be beneficial from a fundamental standpoint but also create a memorable experience for all involved."

The RiverDogs will hold four baseball camps this summer, directed by manager Sean Smedley, featuring daily sessions Tuesday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The camps include stations in hitting, pitching, base running, speed and agility, warm-up and stretching, and fundamentals. On the Saturday following each camp, there will be a specialized session focusing on a specific skill from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Baseball camps are $400 per camper for the full week and limited to 60 children. Saturday sessions will be $150 and limited to 30 children.

The dates for 2025 RiverDogs Youth Baseball Camps are:

Week 1 - June 10-13

Week 2 - June 24-27

Week 3 - July 8-11

Week 4 - July 29-August 1

The dates for specialized skill sessions are:

June 14 - Hitting

June 28 - Pitching

July 12 - Fielding (Infield and Outfield)

August 2 - Hitting

Registration for all youth summer camps is open now. Click Here to register.

