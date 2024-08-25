Atwood & Simms Lead Range Riders to Win Saturday

MISSOULA, MT - Both offenses for the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Glacier Range Riders would be active in the early going Saturday night. After a 3-run rally in the bottom of the 1st, Missoula would quickly answer with a push of offense that would give them the lead in the 2nd. The PaddleHeads would also see runners on the bases consistently in the 3rd and 4th innings. Glacier would completely turn the tide from this point however, bringing Missoula's attack to a screeching halt from that point forward. Glacier's attack would find enough support on the flipside thanks to the contributions from 2 men.

Andy Atwood, and Drew Simms would knock in nearly every run for the Range Riders in an 8-4 win. The duo would finish with 7 RBIs combined to go along with 5 hits. The PaddleHeads offense would be silent for a prolonged stretch on the other end of the equation as 15 consecutive batters would be retired in order from the 5th through the 9th inning.

