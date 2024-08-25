Czerwinski Gem Too Much

August 25, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Mustangs fall 7-1 Sunday afternoon to Great Falls to split the six-game home series.

Great Falls starting right-hander CJ Czerwinski had a perfect game through four and two thirds, and a no hitter into the sixth.

Great Falls scored in the top of the first after Caden Green reached on an error, he scored on an RBI single with two outs by Hylan Hall.

In the second, Oscar Serratos Jr. picked up a single, stole second, and took third on a wild pitch. He scored on an RBi single by Devin Hurdle to give Great Falls a 2-0 lead.

The Voyagers picked up three in the third inning. Hall doubled with one out, scored on a two-out RBI single by Serratos Jr, who stole third after a Devin Hurdle walk. Frank Podkul brought home both Hurdle and Serratos Jr. with a two-RBI single to lead 5-0.

Brendan Medoro relieved Justin Fuson, who went just two and two thirds giving up five runs, four earned, on seven hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Medoro tossed the next three and a third scoreless.

Casey Harford broke up the no-hitter in the sixth on a leadoff double. He scored on a Dylan Leach RBI single to make it a 5-1 game.

Dawson Lane took over in the top of the seventh for the Mustangs and he tossed a perfect inning with a strikeout.

Lane ran into trouble in the eighth allowing a pair of extra base hits and two runs. A one-out double by Jeff Nicol, as he scored on an RBI single by Green with two outs. Freddie Rojas Jr tripled home Green to make it 7-1.

Joey Hennessey pitched the top of the ninth and tossed a clean inning giving up a pair of singles without a run.

Billings tries to rebound against Glacier Tuesday for a three-and-three road and home. Coverage starts 6:45 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.