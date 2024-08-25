High Wheelers Earn 10-1 Win Over Boise Hawks

Davis, Ca.---When you have a seven-game winning streak snapped, the man you want on the mound to start a new stretch is someone among the league lead in many pitching categories. The Yolo High Wheelers (45-37; 22-14) had that man in Ben Ferrer (9-3) in a 10-1 win over the Boise Hawks (47-37; 22-14) on Sunday afternoon at Dobbins Stadium. as they took five-of-six in the series. It's back-to-back series in which Yolo has won five-of-six also turning the trick last week in Grand Junction.

The High Wheelers are tied with the Hawks with the teams one game back in second place behind the Oakland Ballers with 12 games left for all.

Ferrer worked five innings, issued five hits, one run (earned), he walked three and struck out four. His nine wins are tied for first in the Pioneer League with Boise's Mike Peterson. He has won his last four starts. Ferrer's ERA is at 4.48, second best in the PBL.

"He's been outstanding, incredible," said Yolo manager Billy Horton about Ferrer over the last month. "He's an absolute bulldog, he's the kind of player you want, he wants the baseball."

Yolo led the entire way as it got on the board, scoring twice in the second inning, adding a run in the fourth, two in the fifth, another in seventh and four in the eighth. Eight-of-the-nine High Wheelers reached base safely with its biggest contributors being center fielder Brayland Skinner who had two hits, two steals, and a run scored. His 37 thefts are the third highest in the league. Second baseman Bobby Lada had a single, double, a run scored plus an RBI, third baseman Braedon Blackford cleared the bases with a three-run double in the eighth as part of a three-hit game and two runs scored. First baseman Alejandro Figueredo was 2-3 with a walk, single, double and a pair of RBI's. Left fielder Jose Gonzalez was 2-3 with two singles, two walks and three runs scored.

Andrew LaCour, Connor Langrell, and Ty Buckner worked the final four frames all with shutout efforts. Langrell in his last 15 games has totaled as many shutout innings with 20 strikeouts in that span. In this series, the bullpen didn't allow an earned run in 17 innings and had 15 strikeouts.

Langrell said about the bullpen against Boise, "I think the bullpen is great. We brought in some new guys but everyone is doing their job out there. We are one of the better staffs in the league (bullpen) and once the starting pitcher brings it over to us we can almost just end the game. We are really into the game down there and everyone knows what they need to do when they get in."

LaCour's three games in the series he worked three shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Luke Malone (6-5) lost for the second time this series. He gave up three runs (all earned) in three-plus frames while issuing five hits, one walk, and two strikeouts.

These teams will see each other in Boise starting on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium. Right-hander Brendan Knoll (1-2) will start for Yolo against Boise righty Isaac Mendez (5-1). All six games will have a first pitch of 6:05 p.m. PST. It'll be the final regular season road trip for Yolo.

HIGH TALES

Shortstop Braylin Marine had his eight-game hitting streak (14-30, .467) snapped. He was 0-3 with a walk and two runs scored. His average is .389 which is third in the league. In the series he was 11-25, .440.

Blackford has reached base safely in his last 12 games. It was his ninth game of at least three hits

Langrell worked two innings for the first time since July 30th at Rocky Mountain

Gonzalez had eight RBI's in the series despite not having an RBI on Sunday, he had at least an RBI in the first five games against Boise

Yolo outscored Boise 44-20 over the six games (three double-digit outings) and outhit the visitors 63-48 (four games having double digits in hits)

