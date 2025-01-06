Atlanta Vibe Ranked First in Pre-Season Poll

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe, who posted the best regular season record a year ago, has been tabbed to top the standings again as the second season of Pro Volleyball Federation starts up this week.

PVF, which has the largest network of franchises in the United States and the most extensive broadcast coverage, saw four teams earn first-place votes. The Vibe had four, followed by the Orlando Valkyries with two and the Omaha Supernovas and Indy Ignite with one apiece.

The second Preseason All-League Team has also been announced, with seven players recognized. Atlanta had two players selected - Leah Edmond and Morgan Hentz. Edmond is the reigning Pro Volleyball Federation MVP after leading the league with 438 points a year ago. Hentz, Libero of the Year in the 2024 season, was the only unanimously voted recipient on the all-league team honors for the upcoming season.

Both Edmond and Hentz were recognized on the PVF All-League First Team in 2024, earning their second recognition this year. The Vibe will find themselves on the road against Omaha this Friday, January 10th to open the season. The first home match is set for January 16th at Gas South Arena. Buy tickets here for the Vibe's First Serve match!

PRESEASON SELECTED ORDER OF FINISH

Rank Team Points

1 Atlanta Vibe (4) 43

2 Orlando Valkyries (2) 41

3 Omaha Supernovas (1) 36

4 Indy Ignite (1) 27

5 Grand Rapids Rise 26

6 Vegas Thrill 25

7 San Diego Mojo 14

8 Colombus Fury 12

First-place votes in parenthesis

PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE TEAM

Leah Edmond, Atlanta Vibe

Morgan Hentz, Atlanta Vibe*

Reagan Cooper, Omaha Supernovas

Brooke Nuneviller, Omaha Supernovas

Brittany Abercrombie, Orlando Valkyries

Kaz Brown, Orlando Valkyries

Ronika Stone, San Diego Mojo

*-Unanimous selection

