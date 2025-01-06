Stone Named to PVF Preseason All-League Team

January 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo middle blocker Ronika Stone was named to the Pro Volleyball Federation Preseason All-League Team, the league office announced today ahead of the team's season opener in Orlando on Thursday. Stone is the first player in organization history to earn preseason recognition. The awards are voted on by the league's head coaches.

Stone was a second-team All-League selection in 2024 after leading the Pro Volleyball Federation in hitting percentage (.336), while ranking seventh in kill percentage (.406), tying for eighth in service aces (13), and finishing ninth in blocks per set (0.53).

A native of San Jose, Calif., Stone was one of four players to appear in all 24 regular season matches for the Mojo in 2024 and among three to start each match, leading the team with 96 sets played. She led the team in hitting percentage and aces, ranked second in points (238) and blocks (51), and was third in kills (174) and attempts (429).

Stone scored in double-digits in 13 matches, highlighted by a season-high 18-point effort against Orlando on March 11 in which she registered 15 kills and three blocks. Stone tallied at least three blocks in 10 matches, including six against Vegas on April 26, and collected two or more service aces in three matches, one of two Mojo players to accomplish the feat. In San Diego's PVF Championship semifinal matchup against eventual champion Omaha, she scored eight points on five kills and three blocks while adding two digs.

Overall, four organizations were represented on the Preseason All-League Team with the Atlanta Vibe, Omaha Supernovas and Orlando Valkyries featuring two players each.

San Diego kicks off the season against the Valkyries inside Additional Financial Arena this Thursday, Jan. 9. The game will broadcast live on FS2 with first serve at 4:00 p.m. PT.

The Mojo opens the 2025 home schedule at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:05 p.m. against Orlando. San Diego will play all 14 home matches at Viejas Arena on the campus of SDSU, as well as 14 road matches during the 2025 campaign.

Fans can secure their Mojo Season Membership HERE and single-game tickets HERE. For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE TEAM

Leah Edmond, Atlanta Vibe

Morgan Hentz, Atlanta Vibe*

Reagan Cooper, Omaha Supernovas

Brooke Nuneviller, Omaha Supernovas

Brittany Abercrombie, Orlando Valkyries

Kaz Brown, Orlando Valkyries

Ronika Stone, San Diego Mojo

*-Unanimous selection

A tie in the voting created seven positions on the team

