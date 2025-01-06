Vibe, Valkyries Lead Poll; Preseason Team Also Announced

The Atlanta Vibe, who posted the best regular season record a year ago, has been tabbed to top the standings again as the second season of Pro Volleyball Federation begins on Thursday.

PVF, which has the largest network of franchises in the United States and the most extensive broadcast coverage, saw four teams earn first-place votes. The Vibe had four, followed by the Orlando Valkyries with two and the Omaha Supernovas and Indy Ignite with one apiece.

A total of just seven points separated the top three spots in the voting, reinforcing the competitive balance that is expected as the talented PVF players take the court for the second season. The Grand Rapids Rise, who advanced to the championship title match last year, were just one point behind Indy to place fifth. The Vegas Thrill were two points behind Indy and selected for sixth, while the San Diego Mojo and Columbus Fury rounded out the poll.

The second Preseason All-League Team has also been announced, with seven players recognized. Atlanta had two players selected - Leah Edmond and Morgan Hentz. Edmond is the reigning Pro Volleyball Federation MVP after leading the league with 438 points a year ago.

Edmond and Hentz were on the PVF All-League First Team in 2024 as was Omaha's Brooke Nuneviller, who is also a preseason honoree this year. Supernova teammate Reagan Cooper earned preseason accolades after moving to Omaha from the Columbus Fury. The Valkyries also had a duo selected, as Orlando saw Brittany Abercrombie and Kaz Brown included. San Diego's Ronika Stone rounded out the preseason squad.

PRESEASON SELECTED ORDER OF FINISH

Rank Team Points

1. Atlanta Vibe (4) ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â43

2. Orlando Valkyries (2) ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â41

3. Omaha Supernovas (1) ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â36

4. Indy Ignite (1) ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â27

5. Grand Rapids Rise ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â26

6. Vegas Thrill ¬â ¬â ¬â25

7. San Diego Mojo ¬â14

8. Columbus Fury ¬â ¬â12

First-place votes in parenthesis

PRESEASON ALL-LEAGUE TEAM

Leah Edmond, Atlanta Vibe

Morgan Hentz, Atlanta Vibe*

Reagan Cooper, Omaha Supernovas

Brooke Nuneviller, Omaha Supernovas

Brittany Abercrombie, Orlando Valkyries

Kaz Brown, Orlando Valkyries

Ronika Stone, San Diego Mojo

*-Unanimous selection

A tie in the voting created seven positions on the team

