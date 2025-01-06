Supernovas Partner with News Channel Nebraska for 2025 Match Broadcasts

January 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are thrilled to announce a broadcast partnership with News Channel Nebraska for the 2025 season, which will feature live coverage of six Supernovas home matches and provide comprehensive statewide access, ensuring fans in Nebraska can experience world-class professional volleyball from wherever they are across the state.

News Channel Nebraska's statewide coverage begins on Friday, January 31 at 7 p.m. CST when the Supernovas return home to the CHI Health Center to face the Columbus Fury. The following five matches will also be carried by News Channel Nebraska:

Thursday, February 27 vs. Orlando Valkyries - 7 p.m. CST

Sunday, March 2 at vs. Indy Ignite - 3 p.m. CST

Thursday, April 17 CST vs. Grand Rapids Rise - 7 p.m. CST

Friday, April 25 vs. Columbus Fury - (Time TBA)

Sunday, April 27 vs. Vegas Thrill - 3 p.m. CST

"Nebraska is a volleyball state, and News Channel Nebraska is committed to bringing Nebraskans the sport they love at the highest level," News Channel Nebraska CEO, Andy Ruback said. "NCN is proud to add the Omaha Supernovas to our college and high school volleyball programming. We look forward to watching the Supernovas defend their Pro Volleyball Federation title."

News Channel Nebraska's coverage will reach more than 500,000 homes in Nebraska, with coverage available on local cable providers throughout the state including Dish (30 or 35), Allo (181 or 190), Spectrum (98, 99, 715, or 1233) and Cox (116). Additionally, each match will be streamed online, free throughout the state, on NewsChannelNebraska.com as well as the free News Channel Nebraska app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Nebraska Volleyball radio play-by-play announcer John Baylor and Husker Olympian Nancy Metcalf headline the broadcast team for five of the six matches, bringing their robust volleyball expertise and excitement to the booth. A to-be-determined play-by-play broadcaster will step in for News Channel Nebraska's coverage of the match on Friday, January 31.

Building on the previously announced Supernovas Radio Network partnership, News Channel Nebraska is now set to deliver even more comprehensive coverage by bringing Supernovas action to both the eyes and ears of fans across the state. In addition to the statewide radio coverage provided by NCN affiliates ESPN Tri-Cities, KNCY in Nebraska City, KGMT in Fairbury, and KSID-AM in Sidney, NCN's television broadcasts will offer fans unparalleled access to live Supernovas matches, ensuring no corner of Nebraska misses out on the excitement of professional volleyball.

For those who live outside Nebraska, matches carried by NCN can be viewed live on the PVF's YouTube Channel.

