Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 29, 2024

May 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream move back into the win column after defeating the Washington Mystics 73-67

Allisha Gray went off for 19 PTS on 77.8 FG% & 4 3PM to secure the win!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2024

