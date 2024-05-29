Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 29, 2024
May 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Atlanta Dream move back into the win column after defeating the Washington Mystics 73-67
Allisha Gray went off for 19 PTS on 77.8 FG% & 4 3PM to secure the win!
