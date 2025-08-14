Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm Full Game Highlights: August 13, 2025

August 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray led the Atlanta Dream to an 85-75 win over the Storm.

Howard poured in 25 PTS with 7 AST and 5 3PM, while Gray added 22 PTS, 11 REB, and 3 3PM!

