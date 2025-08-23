Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 23, 2025
The Atlanta Dream made history in their win over the Liberty 78-62
They set a new franchise record for wins in a season with 24. This passes their previous mark of 23-11 in 2018 (set in a 34 game season).
