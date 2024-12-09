Athens Rock Lobsters - Organization Update

On behalf of everyone from Akins Ford Arena and the Athens Rock Lobsters Organization, we want to take a moment to thank you for your unwavering support as we navigate the challenges that led to the postponement of our home opening weekend.

This week, Athens-Clarke County will be conducting inspections of Akins Ford Arena. Due to the timing of these inspections, we have made the proactive decision to reschedule the Athens Rock Lobsters game against Monroe on Thursday, December 12th. However, we are thrilled to share that once the necessary certifications are received, we plan to celebrate our official opening weekend in this extraordinary new venue with the Rock Lobsters home opener on Friday, December 13th.

For our fans holding tickets to the December 6th game, your original purchase will be valid for the new home opener on December 13th. Your tickets will automatically be transferred to this new date; no further action is required. If you are unable to make the rescheduled date, you may request a refund by emailing Ticketing@AkinsFordArena.com before Thursday, December 12, at 11:59 p.m.

Ticket holders should retain all tickets to the December 7th and 12th games; original purchases will be valid for rescheduled dates. We are actively looking for dates to reschedule these games and will announce those dates as soon as possible.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. Together, we will celebrate our passion for hockey and create a home-ice experience in Athens like no other. We cannot wait to see you all on December 13th (pending approval from Athens-Clarke County) for what promises to be an unforgettable home opener, celebrated as Classic City Night.

Let us make this season one to remember-both on and off the ice!

With gratitude,

Akins Ford Arena and the Athens Rock Lobsters

