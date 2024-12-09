Hudson Valley Venom Acquired by PKB LLC

The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) announced today that the Hudson Valley Venom has been acquired by PKB LLC. Effective immediately, the team will be rebranded as HC Venom and will continue to compete for the remainder of the season under its new ownership. As part of its vision for the future, HC Venom will also explore opportunities in potential expansion markets.

"This acquisition is a unique opportunity for the league and HC Venom," said Don Kirnan, FPHL Commissioner. "The Federal Prospects Hockey League is always looking for ways to grow and reach new audiences. By testing potential expansion markets, HC Venom is setting the stage for the next exciting chapter of FPHL hockey."

PKB LLC expressed its commitment to both the team and the league's future: "We are excited to take on this new venture with HC Venom. This acquisition allows us to support the team's current success in New York state while exploring opportunities to expand the FPHL's presence. Testing potential expansion markets is an important step toward growing the league and delivering more opportunities for fans and players alike."

HC Venom's updated schedule and details about neutral sites will be announced soon. Fans can expect the team to remain committed to high-energy performances both on and off the ice as it builds toward the future.

About PKB LLC

PKB LLC is a sports management firm specializing in the development and growth of professional sports teams. With a focus on community engagement and innovation, PKB LLC is committed to expanding access to professional sports and delivering exceptional fan experiences.

About the FPHL

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league operating in its 15th season during 2024-25.

