Traffic Advisory - December 14

We anticipate heavy traffic and parking congestion on December 14 due to the following overlapping events:

Baton Rouge Zydeco game in the arena with doors opening at 6:00 PM and the game starting at 7:00 PM.

Baton Rouge Ballet The Nutcracker at 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

Christmas Parade Downtown beginning at 5:30 PM. The parade starts at Government St. & St. Phillip and proceeds down River Road.

Key Notes:

Expect parking garages to fill up early, especially in the evening.

Parade-related road closures may further impact traffic; consult the full parade route for details.

Plan Ahead:

Allow extra travel time.

Pre-purchase your parking.

