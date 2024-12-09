Traffic Advisory - December 14
December 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release
We anticipate heavy traffic and parking congestion on December 14 due to the following overlapping events:
Baton Rouge Zydeco game in the arena with doors opening at 6:00 PM and the game starting at 7:00 PM.
Baton Rouge Ballet The Nutcracker at 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM.
Christmas Parade Downtown beginning at 5:30 PM. The parade starts at Government St. & St. Phillip and proceeds down River Road.
Key Notes:
Expect parking garages to fill up early, especially in the evening.
Parade-related road closures may further impact traffic; consult the full parade route for details.
Plan Ahead:
Allow extra travel time.
Pre-purchase your parking.
