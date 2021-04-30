Astros Announce Skeeters Preliminary Opening Day Roster
April 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, TX) - The Sugar Land Skeeters' preliminary Opening Day roster has been set by the Houston Astros ahead of their first game on May 6 at Albuquerque.
The Skeeters' preliminary roster features seven players with Major League service time: Ronnie Dawson*, Alex De Goti*, Taylor Jones*, Nivaldo Rodriguez*, Garrett Stubbs*, Abraham Toro* and Hector Velazquez (*-denotes player who appeared at the Major League level with the Astros).
Four players on the Skeeters preliminary roster are ranked inside the Astros' top-30 overall prospect lists by Baseball America and MLBPipeline: Tyler Ivey, Brett Conine, Shawn Dubin, Jojanse Torres.
The Skeeters open their season - their first as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros - with a six-game road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies), beginning at 7:35 p.m on May 6.
SKEETERS 2021 OPENING DAY ROSTER
Pitchers (14)
Blanco, Ronel
Conine, Brett
Dubin, Shawn
Ferrell, Riley
Garza Jr., Ralph
Hansen, Austin
Hartman, Ryan
Ivey, Tyler
Martinez, Seth
McKee, Colin
Rodriguez, Nivaldo
Scheetz, Kit
Torres, Jojanse
Velazquez, Hector
Catchers (4)
Papierski, Michael
Quintana, Lorenzo
Shaver, Colton
Stubbs, Garrett
Infielders (5)
De Goti, Alex
Hinojosa, CJ
Jones, Taylor
Sierra, Miguelangel
Toro, Abraham
Outfielders (4)
Dawson, Ronnie
De La Cruz, Bryan
Meyers, Jake
Siri, Jose
Individual tickets for 2021 Skeeters home games will begin to go on sale next week. The Skeeters home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on May 20 vs. the El Paso Chihuahaus (Triple A affiliate of the San Diego Padres).
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from April 30, 2021
- Astros Announce Skeeters Preliminary Opening Day Roster - Sugar Land Skeeters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Skeeters Stories
- Astros Announce Skeeters Preliminary Opening Day Roster
- Skeeters Team Store Officially Open for In-Store Purchases
- Skeeters to Host National Anthem Tryouts on May 5
- Skeeters to Host Final Job Fair on April 24
- Skeeters Franchise Officially Acquired by Houston Astros