Astros Announce Skeeters Preliminary Opening Day Roster

April 30, 2021







(SUGAR LAND, TX) - The Sugar Land Skeeters' preliminary Opening Day roster has been set by the Houston Astros ahead of their first game on May 6 at Albuquerque.

The Skeeters' preliminary roster features seven players with Major League service time: Ronnie Dawson*, Alex De Goti*, Taylor Jones*, Nivaldo Rodriguez*, Garrett Stubbs*, Abraham Toro* and Hector Velazquez (*-denotes player who appeared at the Major League level with the Astros).

Four players on the Skeeters preliminary roster are ranked inside the Astros' top-30 overall prospect lists by Baseball America and MLBPipeline: Tyler Ivey, Brett Conine, Shawn Dubin, Jojanse Torres.

The Skeeters open their season - their first as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros - with a six-game road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies), beginning at 7:35 p.m on May 6.

SKEETERS 2021 OPENING DAY ROSTER

Pitchers (14)

Blanco, Ronel

Conine, Brett

Dubin, Shawn

Ferrell, Riley

Garza Jr., Ralph

Hansen, Austin

Hartman, Ryan

Ivey, Tyler

Martinez, Seth

McKee, Colin

Rodriguez, Nivaldo

Scheetz, Kit

Torres, Jojanse

Velazquez, Hector

Catchers (4)

Papierski, Michael

Quintana, Lorenzo

Shaver, Colton

Stubbs, Garrett

Infielders (5)

De Goti, Alex

Hinojosa, CJ

Jones, Taylor

Sierra, Miguelangel

Toro, Abraham

Outfielders (4)

Dawson, Ronnie

De La Cruz, Bryan

Meyers, Jake

Siri, Jose

Individual tickets for 2021 Skeeters home games will begin to go on sale next week. The Skeeters home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on May 20 vs. the El Paso Chihuahaus (Triple A affiliate of the San Diego Padres).

