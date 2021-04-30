Johnson's late hit, Ramos' towering blast lift Giants past A's

Trailing 3-2 in the top of the ninth, the Giants loaded the bases against RHP Matt Blackham with no outs for CF Bryce Johnson. The switch-hitter promptly lined a double to right field to plate two and take the lead.

One batter later, RF Heliot Ramos demolished a three-run home run to make it 7-3. Ramos finished the day 3-for-6 with two singles.

Giants' 2B Jason Krizan and 1B Joe McCarthy had solid days at the plate. Krizan went 2-for-2 with a triple and run scored, and McCarthy was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice-fly that plated Krizan, a single, two walks, two runs, and a lined-home run into the bullpen.

San Francisco starter LHP Anthony Banda struck out two and allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings. Banda held the A's hitless through 3.1 innings before Oakland SS Pete Kozma doubled and came around to score an unearned run on a throwing error by SS Will Wilson.

The A's utilized three hits to take a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning. 2B Jacob Wilson led the inning off with a double and scored on LF Buddy Reed's single to right field. Reed then scored from first on a two-out double by CF Luis Barrera.

Defense was on full-display at Sutter Health Park. Giants LF Hunter Bishop and Johnson made back-to-back wall-crashing catches in the third inning to rob Reed and 3B Edwin Diaz of extra-bases. Diaz got revenge in the sixth when he made a leaping catch on a sharp liner by Wilson to prevent a hit.

