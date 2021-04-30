Las Vegas Aviators Announce Projected Opening Day Roster

April 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today the projected Opening Day Roster for the 2021 campaign.

The Aviators, under 2019 PCL Manager of the Year Fran Riordan, will begin the 2021 season on Thursday, May 6 against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

The "Projected Opening Day Roster" (click on STATS & SCORES _on Aviators website for full roster details_) will feature 17 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders and four outfielders.

Pitchers (17)

Domingo Acevedo

Tanner Anderson

Argenis Angulo

Cam Bedrosian

Paul Blackburn

Matt Blackham

Ben Bracewell

Parker Dunshee

Grant Holmes

Brian Howard

James Kaprielian

Adam Kolarek

Matt Milburn

James Naile

Miguel Romero

Brian Schlitter

Jordan Weems

Catchers (3)

Austin Allen

Francisco Peña

Carlos Pérez

Infielders (6)

Edwin Díaz

Pete Kozma

Nate Mondou

Frank Schwindel

Mikey White

Jacob Wilson

Oufielders (4)

Luis Barrera

Greg Deichmann

Buddy Reed

Cody Thomas

The Oakland Athletics Alternate Training Site roster, which comprised most of the Triple-A squad, has been training in Stockton, Calif., since the beginning of the Major League Baseball season which began on April 1.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from April 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.