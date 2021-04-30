Las Vegas Aviators Announce Projected Opening Day Roster
April 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release
(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today the projected Opening Day Roster for the 2021 campaign.
The Aviators, under 2019 PCL Manager of the Year Fran Riordan, will begin the 2021 season on Thursday, May 6 against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®.
The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.
The "Projected Opening Day Roster" (click on STATS & SCORES _on Aviators website for full roster details_) will feature 17 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders and four outfielders.
Pitchers (17)
Domingo Acevedo
Tanner Anderson
Argenis Angulo
Cam Bedrosian
Paul Blackburn
Matt Blackham
Ben Bracewell
Parker Dunshee
Grant Holmes
Brian Howard
James Kaprielian
Adam Kolarek
Matt Milburn
James Naile
Miguel Romero
Brian Schlitter
Jordan Weems
Catchers (3)
Austin Allen
Francisco Peña
Carlos Pérez
Infielders (6)
Edwin Díaz
Pete Kozma
Nate Mondou
Frank Schwindel
Mikey White
Jacob Wilson
Oufielders (4)
Luis Barrera
Greg Deichmann
Buddy Reed
Cody Thomas
The Oakland Athletics Alternate Training Site roster, which comprised most of the Triple-A squad, has been training in Stockton, Calif., since the beginning of the Major League Baseball season which began on April 1.
