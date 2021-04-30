Limited Tickets Available for Salt Lake Bees Opener on May 6

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees will open the 2021 season at Smith's Ballpark on Thursday, May 6 at 6:35 p.m. against the Reno Aces.

Capacity for the first month of the season is limited to 3,200 fans and tickets for opening weekend are extremely limited. All ticketing will be done digitally and fans are strongly encouraged to buy their tickets on www.slbees.com prior to the game to secure their seats.

Tickets are sold in socially distanced groups of two, four or six seats. Suite capacity and general admission berm seating is also limited to start the season.

Safety and health precautions at Smith's Ballpark for the first month of the season include:

- Face masks required for guests (ages 2 and up) and staff in the seating and concourse areas, unless actively eating or drinking while seated

- Full contactless mobile ticketing at all ballpark entrances

- Cash-free environment accepting credit, debit and prepaid cards and mobile payments at all points of purchase for a contactless experience. Cash-to-card kiosks will be available for fans wanting to use cash

- Mobile concession ordering instituted throughout the ballpark. Fans will be able to access concession stand menus by using QR codes located throughout the ballpark, downloading the MiLB First Pitch app or by going to slbees.ordernext.com

- Common spaces such as elevators and Bees Team Store subject to reduced capacity

- Hand sanitizer stations located throughout the ballpark

- Public address announcements and signage placed throughout ballpark to help promote physical distancing

- Protocols and seating capacity will be evaluated throughout the season and will be available on www.slbees.com.

The Bees will play 18 of their first 24 games at Smith's Ballpark with a six-game series against the Reno Aces May 8-13, Tacoma Rainiers May 15-20 and Round Rock Express May 27 - June 1. First pitch for weekday and Saturday home games is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Sundays and Memorial Day scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. matinee.

