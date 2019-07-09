Astronaut, Ninja Warrior, & Princesses & Pirates All Coming to Hadlock

July 9, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Homestand Preview: July 11-14

Thursday, July 11th @ 5:00 PM

Doubleheader

80's Night

As part of our Throwback Thursday series, we're celebrating all things 1980's. Come see the DeLorean Time Machine. Fans are encouraged to come dressed in your best 1980's costume! The Awesome will be performing pregame on the Horch Roofing Stage on the front plaza. It's going to be totally awesome! | Presented By PM Construction

Better Flippin' Meat Night with APPLEGATE®

You're guaranteed to flip out with Applegate, the Official Natural and Organic Meat of MiLB™! From family-friendly activities and giveaways throughout the ballpark to a selection of cleaner, simpler versions of your game-day-favorites at concessions, Applegate is bringing the heat to the ballpark this season. Catch a better flippin' time with Applegate at Better Flippin' Meat Night!

Friday, July 12th @ 7:00 PM

Appearance by Astronaut Chris Cassidy

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Astronaut and Maine native Chris Cassidy will be making an appearance at the ballpark. He will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and will be available for autographs. Stay after the game for a discussion with Cassidy and Maine Public's Irwin Gratz with clips from the "Chasing the Moon" documentary (30 minutes in duration immediately following the game).

MCCP Night

We'll be celebrating the 25th season of the Strike Out Cancer in Kids Program which has raised nearly five million dollars for the Maine Children's Cancer Program (MCCP). The Sea Dogs will be wearing these specially designed MCCP jerseys which will be auctioned off to benefit the program.

Brunswick Community Night

We recognize individuals and organizations from Brunswick for their hard work and dedication to the community. Residents of Brunswick are eligible for discounted tickets to the game. More Info

Saturday, July 13th @ 6:00 PM

Jon "The Giant" Alexis Appearance

Maine native Jon "The Giant" Alexis from American Ninja Warrior will be making an appearance at Hadlock Field.

He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will be available for autographs from 6:00 to 7:00 PM.

Sunday, July 14th @ 1:00 PM

Princess & Pirate Day

Kids 16 and under are encouraged to come dressed as a princess or a pirate and participate in a pregame tea party and parade around the field. Eye patches and tiaras will be available. Several princesses and pirates will be on hand for photo opportunities.

Kids Run the Bases

After the game, kids 16 and under can run the bases (weather & field conditions permitting), presented by Texas Roadhouse.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.