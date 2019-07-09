McCoy, Wells Named Orioles Minor League Players of the Month

BOWIE, Md. - The Baltimore Orioles have announced that INF Mason McCoy and LHP Alex Wells have been named the Organization's Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for the month of June.

Named to the Eastern League All-Star team following his breakout performance since arriving in Bowie on May 6, McCoy sits among the Eastern League hitting leaders. The middle infielder is currently batting .319 (74-for-232) and recorded his 300th professional hit last week.

The team leader in batting average after qualifying during the trip to Harrisburg in mid-June, McCoy opened his Double-A career by hitting safely in six of the first seven games against Eastern League opponents-including a season-high four-hit game May 8 at Altoona. McCoy has recorded 22 multi-hit games (out of 56 total games).

A fellow Western Division All-Star, Wells has been a consistent presence in the starting rotation since the beginning of the season. In his first Double-A season, the LHP is 7-1 with a 1.92 ERA in 14 starts for the Baysox. After not receiving a decision in four of his first seven starts, Wells has earned the win in five of his final seven starts (including four of the last five).

Quality has been a theme for Wells in the first half of season. Of the 14 starts made, eight of those have been quality starts (6+ IP, 3 or fewer ER). On June 2, the Australian allowed one earned run on six hits over a season-high 7 2/3 innings to help the Baysox defeat the Hartford Yard Goats on June 2.

