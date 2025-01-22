Assistant Captain Cam Holding and the Guiltinan Group Join the Seals

January 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







We're thrilled to announce our partnership with The Guiltinan Group Luxury Properties! For over 30 years, Brian Guiltinan and his incredible team have been trusted experts in San Diego's real estate market, helping people find their perfect homes and supporting the local community. Now, they're bringing their passion to the San Diego Seals family.

From the Turf to Your Dream Home! Our very own assistant captain, Cam Holding, is just as fierce off the field as he is on it. A dedicated real estate professional with The Guiltinan Group, Cam combines his relentless drive and integrity to help you achieve your real estate goals. Since moving to San Diego in 2018, he's been a pillar of the community, mentoring young athletes and launching programs like the Junior Seals and San Diego Royals. Looking for your dream home or a trusted real estate partner? Contact Cam today at 619-629-9133 and let him deliver results that are nothing short of championship-worthy!

Win a Suite Experience! Enter for a chance to enjoy the best seat in the house! The Guiltinan Group is offering one lucky fan and five guests, the opportunity to sit in their exclusive 6-person cove suite on Friday, March 7th, as the Seals take on their fierce rivals, the Vancouver Warriors. Don't miss out- this opportunity is all about location, location, location!

