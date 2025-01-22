Player Transactions

National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Philadelphia Wings have placed Scott Dominey on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Evan Messenger to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Matt Gilray to a three year agreement.

