Player Transactions
January 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Scott Dominey on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Evan Messenger to a one year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Matt Gilray to a three year agreement.
