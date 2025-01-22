Philadelphia Wings Transition Player Scott Dominey Placed on Injured Reserve List

January 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA - Today, the Philadelphia Wings announced transition player Scott Dominey will miss the remainder of the 2024-2025 season after tearing his ACL during the 4th quarter of Monday's victory over Vancouver.

"Scott is the ultimate competitor and teammate." said Wings head coach Ian Rubel. "His passion and energy are contagious, so we'll certainly miss him on the floor but I know he'll continue to support this group however he can the rest of this season."

Acquired by the Wings via three-team trade with Ottawa and San Diego in August 2023, this was Dominey's second season in Philadelphia and sixth overall in the NLL. After this weekend's games, Dominey ranked 4th in the NLL for loose ball recoveries with 65. He ranked 12th in the league with 10 caused turnovers and tallied four goals through the first seven games of the season.

"Scott has steadily improved since joining the Wings and was off to a great start this season." said Wings General Manager Paul Day. "He's developed into one of the leaders of this team and we fully anticipate that he'll push this group from the sidelines while working to come back even stronger next season."

Earlier today the Wings announced the signing of Evan Messenger. The left-handed defenseman has spent five seasons in the National Lacrosse League with Vancouver, San Diego and Panther City. In 46 career games, the 28-year-old has seven goals, 18 assists, 79 loose ball recoveries and 18 caused turnovers.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.