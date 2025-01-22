Warriors Find Strength in Numbers on Home Turf

January 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







For the Vancouver Warriors, there's no place like home.

Rogers Arena is more than just a venue; it's a fortress where the roar of the fans and the pride of the players is evident. The Warriors have a powerful combination of hometown and homegrown advantage.

The fans have helped create a special atmosphere at Rogers Arena. Attendance numbers are up this season, and the energy has been electric, providing an extra boost to the players when they hit the turf.

The Warriors have won both home games this season, extending their home winning streak to six games, dating back to last season. This season's home opener against the Rochester Knighthawks drew a crowd of 9,934, while the matchup against the San Diego Seals brought in 9,511 fans. The Warriors' two pre-season games at the Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse were sold-out events, as fans couldn't wait to get a glimpse of this year's team.

Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky wants to continue to put a strong product on the floor for the province of British Columbia. He acknowledges the fans' support fuels the team's effort on the floor.

"Every time we get a goal, they're going crazy, and they're banging on the glass and our guys feed off of that and I think as the game went along it just got louder and louder in there," Malawsky said after their last home win against the San Diego Seals.

"The home crowd definitely makes a difference; it pumps our guys up. You see family and friends from all walks of lacrosse and it's really heartwarming, especially at the end when we can spend some time with the families and the kids, those personal interactions are invaluable."

Warriors' forward Adam Charalambides, who re-signed with the club over the summer, praised the fans' impact last season and expressed excitement for celebrating more wins with them this year.

"Our fans really helped us push last season going on that run at the end of the season and we really want to reward our fans with a nice home game in the playoffs this year," Charalambides said.

For the Warriors, that noise isn't just background - it's a weapon. The crowd lifts the team, driving them to outwork opponents and find another gear, especially when games are on the line.

While the hometown advantage gives the Warriors a lift, the homegrown advantage is equally important. The Warriors have thirteen players on the roster who are born and raised in the Lower Mainland, cutting their teeth on local fields and growing up dreaming of playing with the Warriors' crest on their chest. Many players not originally from Vancouver have chosen to live in-market, reducing travel and allowing them to train together consistently.

The players work with Warriors' Strength and Conditioning Coach Matt Holtzmann and Warriors' lead physiotherapist Karen Nichol and physiotherapist Saqib Niaz, who all play key roles in keeping the team prepared and healthy.

The bond between the team and the city is special. Players sleep in their own beds, eat home-cooked meals, spend quality time with their families, and stay connected to the community that they represent.

The players don't just play for Vancouver; they live for it.

The connection to the city and extra rest during home games allow the Warriors to wear down opponents, especially in the second half of games.

For the Warriors, Rogers Arena isn't just a place to play - it's home. The synergy between the fans, the players, and the city creates a tight-knight community that rallies behind its own.

As the Warriors continue to build momentum this season, Rogers Arena will be a driving force behind their success. The players feel it and the fans feel it. It's not just a home-field advantage, it's a home advantage in every sense of the word.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.