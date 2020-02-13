A's Invite Former Port Collin Theroux to Spring Training as Non-Roster Invitee

The Oakland Athletics have invited former Ports catcher Collin Theroux to spring training in Mesa as a non-roster invitee.

The 25-year-old Theroux was with Double-A Midland for the majority of the 2019 season, where he hit .180 with 12 home runs in 93 games.

Theroux played collegiately at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton prior to transferring to Oklahoma State University where he was drafted by the A's in the 32nd round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft.

In 73 games for the Ports in 2018, Theroux slashed .181/.316/.383 and hit 12 home runs. Theroux also put together a solid defensive season in Stockton with a .994 fielding percentage and only committed three errors in 493 innings behind the plate.

The Ports begin play on April 7, and will open up at home against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Banner Island Ballpark. Banner Island Ballpark will also host the 2020 California League All-Star Game on June 23. Season tickets and mini-plans are available for purchase online at www.stocktonports.com, or on the phone at 209-644-1900.

