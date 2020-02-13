Rawhide Announce 2020 Coaching Staff

VISALIA, CA - New and familiar faces will take over the Coaching Staff of the Rawhide in 2020, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced.

Shawn Roof will return for his second season with the Rawhide as Manager. Roof led the Rawhide to its first California League Championship since 1978. He was named the 2019 California League Manager of the Year after the Rawhide ended the season with an 83-53 record. This is Roof's fifth season as a coach in Arizona's farm system.

Roof, 35, was drafted in the 33rd round of the 2007 amateur draft by the Detroit Tigers. He played for six years in the minors before beginning his coaching career in the Baltimore Orioles organization.

Shane Loux will return to Visalia as Pitching Coach. Loux enters his fourth season as a pitching coach and second year in Visalia. Prior to coming to Visalia, he spent the last two seasons as the pitching coach for the Missoula Osprey, the Rookie League affiliate of the D-backs. Last season, Loux's pitching staff had the second-best ERA in the California League with 3.68. Before his coaching career, Loux was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2nd round in 1997. He made his MLB debut in 2002 with the Tigers. Loux also pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and the San Francisco Giants.

Travis Denker returns to the Rawhide for his third season and his second as Hitting Coach. Last season, Denker's hitters sported a .254 batting average, which was the third highest in the league. Prior to his coaching career, Denker played 12 years in the Minors with six organizations. He played 24 games in the Majors with the San Francisco Giants. Denker ended his playing career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017.

Carlos Mesa rounds out the Rawhide Coaching Staff as Coach. This will be Mesa's fourth season of coaching in the Diamondbacks organization. Last year, he served as the Coach for the Kane County Cougars.

The Rawhide will attempt to defend the 2019 California League Championship. The title is the franchise's first since 1978.

"We look forward to welcoming back Shawn as the Manager of the Rawhide and defending the California League Championship," said Rawhide Vice President and General Manager Jennifer (Pendergraft) Reynolds. "Shawn and the entire coaching staff were a great asset in giving back to the community. We're proud to be celebrating our 14th season with the Diamondbacks, who have been a great partner to both the Rawhide and to the Visalia Community".

2020 marks the 74th year of professional baseball in Visalia at Rawhide Ballpark. The Rawhide will open its season at home on April 9th against the Stockton Ports.

