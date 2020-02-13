Visalia Rawhide Announce Co-General Managers

VISALIA, CA - Mike Candela and Julian Rifkind have been promoted to co-General Managers of the Visalia Rawhide.

Former General Manager Jennifer (Pendergraft) Reynolds stepped down on Monday.

"Jennifer announced this week she wanted to resign in order to spend more time with her family. We support her decision and wish her the best in the future," said Sam Sigal, co-owner of the Rawhide. "Jennifer was a huge reason the Rawhide have been successful, and we are thankful to her 13 years of dedication," Sigal continued. "We are excited to move forward with the baseball season being less than two months away and we know the Rawhide, under the current staff and leadership, will continue to be successful."

The Rawhide will now have the leadership of Rifkind and Candela. Rifkind is originally from Brooklyn, NY and moved to Visalia for the 2015 season as an intern, working his way up the ladder on the baseball and ballpark operations side of the organization. He was awarded the Assistant General Manager position in October of 2019.

Like Rifkind, Candela is originally from Brooklyn, NY and moved to Visalia in 2008 to take over the ticketing operations at that time. He spent five years in Visalia before joining the team in Bakersfield and working his way up to General Manager of that organization. After the relocation of the Bakersfield team, Candela accepted a Vice President position with the Quad Cities River Bandits in Iowa. Wanting to be closer to his wife's family in the Visalia area, Candela recently re-joined the Rawhide in October as Assistant General Manager.

The Rawhide will defend its 2019 California League Championship beginning Opening Night on April 9th .

