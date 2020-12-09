Arkansas Travelers Moving Forward to 2021 and Beyond

North Little Rock, AR - Team President Russ Meeks has announced staff promotions for the Arkansas Travelers effective immediately. President Meeks stated, "The Travelers' staff is an example of professionalism and continued growth and success. The staff is well respected within the ranks of Minor League Baseball. More importantly, it is well recognized by Major League Baseball and its Major League clubs and affiliates. We are entering a new era in which Major League Baseball will assume all responsibilities related to player development, including agreements with minor league teams. The exact makeup of minor league teams who will receive a prospective license from Major League Baseball for consideration has not been finalized. The Travelers would look forward to the opportunity to receive a license, and if so, will now be in a position with these promotions to successfully navigate any new system."

President Meeks continued, "The tremendous job done by our General Manager Paul Allen puts the Travelers in a great position to recover from COVID-19 which has resulted in our Travelers being unable to field a team or play any games for the 2020 season. His continued leadership as GM moving forward is essential to the success of the Travelers."

Primary responsibility for dealing with Major League Baseball, and meeting all requirements of any new agreement will become the duty of Rusty Meeks who has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer. "The corporate and management functions of the company will now mirror the structure of MLB teams. Rusty's great work as Assistant General Manager, as sales director and as the person responsible for our dealing with the MLB merchandise and licensing division has set us up for success moving forward with the new MLB structure. His experience as a graduate of Major League Scouting School and his contacts and relationships with MLB owners, the Commissioner's Office, executives, scouts and players gives him a special skill set to fill this position and lead us going forward. A native of Little Rock, he has this community at heart. " Meeks said.

Brad Eagle, Controller, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, and will serve as Corporate Assistant Treasurer. "Brad started as an accounting supervisor in 2014. He leads all financial and tax accounting and has been essential to sound financial management, especially during the COVID-19 hit. He deserves this promotion and is essential to our successful management." Meeks said.

Patti Clark, will continue as Director of Finance, and will also serve as Corporate Assistant Secretary. "Patti is the constant, unifying force on our staff, necessary as we move forward." said Meeks.

With the promotion of Rusty Meeks to Chief Executive Officer, the position of Assistant General Manager will now be filled with promotions of Lance Restum and Sophie Ozier.

With regard to Assistant General Manager promotions, Meeks said, "These two individuals have excelled for the Travelers and deserve this opportunity. Mr. Restum is well known by our fans and within the community. He represents the best of the best and he deserves this chance to further his tremendous talents."

"Sophie Ozier becomes the first female Assistant General Manager of the Travelers, and she receives this promotion because of her dedication and professionalism which has been recognized throughout baseball. We are fortunate to have her and to put her in this position for her continued growth. Sophie is a rising star."

While more details about changes in the league development system will be forthcoming, Meeks said it is important for the Travelers to be in the best possible position to move forward. "The restructured organization and the promotions enable us to delineate and focus on new responsibilities, reporting requirements, and compliance with Major League Baseball and any standards it might place upon license holders, and the Travelers hope to be one of those."

"The Travelers are also showing through these promotions that we are committed to the success of any player development program put in place by Major League Baseball, the Commissioner's Office, and our major league affiliate," Meeks said.

Additional information about the Travelers schedule and the upcoming 2021 season will be provided when available. The team calls Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com.

