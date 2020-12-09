Wind Surge Affiliation

(Wichita, Kansas) - The Wichita Wind Surge today announced the team has been invited to become the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins organization.

"The Wind Surge are excited to receive an invitation to partner with the Minnesota Twins organization, which is recognized in baseball circles for having a great Minor League system," said Jordan Kobritz, Wind Surge Partner and CEO. "We have among the best player development facilities in all of MiLB and look forward to watching MLB 's soon-to-be stars showing off their skills in Riverfront Stadium."

"Our state-of-the-art stadium will provide one of the best fan experiences anywhere in Minor League Baseball," Kobritz continued. "The ballpark features spacious seats, wide concourses, a variety of food and beverage options and multiple seating choices. Fans will be treated to many amenities at the ballpark, including the Emprise Bank Pavilion, Coors Light Party Porch, Fidelity Bank Bravely Onward Club, Dillon's Picnic Patio and the Left Field Bar. In addition to great baseball, we're looking forward to hosting a range of non-baseball events that will keep Wichitans and visitors coming to the ballpark year 'round."

"We look forward to the next steps in this process. The future of affiliated baseball in Wichita is exciting for everyone associated with the Wind Surge organization, our fans, sponsors and the community," said Kobritz.

Jane Schwechheimer, Wind Surge General Partner, said, "Lou was so proud of the facility and loved Wichita. Our ownership and executive team look forward to delivering on his vision for the Wichita community."

