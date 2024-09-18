Arkansas Falls in Playoff Opener

September 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers dropped the first game of the Texas League North Division series, 4-1, to the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday night. The teams had numerous scoring opportunities but combined to leave 20 runners on base. Three times, the Travs had the bases loaded with one out or less in an inning and capitalized with just one run. Arkansas never led in the contest after Springfield put up two in the second to jump in front. Cards starter Brandon Komar worked six innings for the win with Matt Svanson pitching the ninth for a save.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas cut into the Springfield lead when Cole Young worked a bases loaded walk in the second but they were not able to get any more.

* Still down just a run in the seventh, the Travs loaded the bases with no one out. Ryan Shreve came on from the Cardinal bullpen and got out of the jam with a strikeout and a double play to preserve their lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Harry Ford: 3-5

* LHP Garrett Davila: IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas and Springfield are meeting in the postseason for the second consecutive year. Last season, the series went a full three games with the Travs emerging victorious.

* The teams were a combined 3-for-22 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

The Travs face a must win situation on Thursday in game two with LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-2, 2.83) making the start against RHP Max Rajcic (10-11, 4.33). First pitch from Springfield, MO is at 6:35 and the game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

