Don't Miss History: Cardinals Can Clinch Third-Ever Championship Berth at Hammons Field

September 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







After Springfield took game one in North Little Rock on Tuesday night, the North Division Championship Series shifts to Hammons Field on Thursday, Sept. 19 for Game 2 between the Springfield Cardinals and Arkansas Travelers. If the Cardinals win, they clinch their first trip to the Texas League Championship Series since 2012!

Don't miss Thirsty Thursday drink specials all night long and the first-ever Postgame Drone Show at Hammons Field, presented by SkyGlow Drone Productions!

Thursday's game will also include our Cardinals Pop Up Shop on the Right Field Patio with game-used and new memorabilia, past theme shirts and Hammons Field collectibles.

RED Access Members can enjoy exclusive early access to the Pop Up Shop starting at 5:05 PM through Gate 1. Members will need a playoff ticket to the 9/19 game to enter the stadium and access the Pop Up Shop.

Don't miss out on a chance to witness history!

Tickets are available

Friday, September 20 - 6:35 PM *if necessary

Should the series necessitate game three, the Cardinals and Travelers will meet again on Friday night at Hammons Field. After the game, enjoy the final fireworks show of the 2024 season as we light up the sky one last time! (Fireworks show only occurs if game is played)

Gates open at 5:35 PM.

ABOUT THE 2024 PLAYOFFS

The North Division Championship (September 17-20) and the Texas League Championship (September 22-25) are best-of-three series. Should the Cardinals win the North Division Finals against the Arkansas Travelers, Springfield would advance to the championship round with games two (September 24) and three (September 25) to be hosted at Hammons Field.

Should you buy tickets to game three of the first round and it doesn't get played and Springfield advances, you may exchange your ticket to a Texas League Championship game on September 24 or 25. You may also apply that ticket to a 2025 RED Access Membership or receive a refund.

