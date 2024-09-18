Cards Clutch up on Mound, Take Game One

September 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Chase Davis drove in two runs to pace the Cardinal offense, and Brandon Komar and Ryan Shreve each pitched out of bases loaded situations as Springfield defeated the Arkansas Travelers in the opener of the Texas League North Division Championship Series 4-1 at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Cardinals head back to Springfield with a 1-0 series lead.

Decisions:

W: Brandon Komar (1-0)

L: Michael Morales (0-1)

S: Matt Svanson (1)

Notables:

The Cardinals in Game 1 were led by clutch pitching. Brandon Komar surrendered just one run despite the Travs loading the bases with one out in the 1st and 2nd innings, and Ryan Shreve danced out of a bases loaded, nobody out jam in the 7th.

Chase Davis went 2-for-4 for the Cardinals with 2 RBIs including a long solo home run in the top of the 8th

Matt Lloyd also had a big day, going 3-for-5 with a solo home run.

Leonardo Bernal also had two hits, including a double, for Springfield.

Nathan Church went 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to 11 games going back to the regular season.

Matt Svanson picked up the save for Springfield and is 28-for-28 in save opportunities including the regular season.

Brandon Komar picked up a win in the North Division Championship Series for the 2nd straight season. He won game 2 in 2023 with 6.2 innings of one-run ball.

On Deck:

Texas League North Division Championship Series Game 2: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (10-11, 4.33 ERA) vs ARK LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-2, 2.83 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV.

Texas League Stories from September 18, 2024

