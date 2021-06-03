Arkansas Defeats Wichita, 5-2

June 3, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers got started quickly with two runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to a 5-2 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday night. The victory ended a six game losing slide for the Travs. Never trailing in the game, Arkansas scored in four different innings and led by as many as four. Starter Adam Hill pitched 4.2 innings of shutout ball before four straight reached with two out in the fifth and Wichita scored twice to knock hill out of the game. Leon Hunter led a bullpen parade that shut down the Wind Surge from there. Hunter retired seven of the eight batters he faced with five strikeouts to earn the win. Collin Kober worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning before Darin Gillies tossed a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

Moments That Mattered

* Brian O'Keefe drove home a run in the first with a base hit to center and a second run scored on the play with Joe Rizzo hustling from first to third and a wild throw from the centerfielder went into the dugout giving Rizzo home plate.

* Hunter entered in the fifth with two on, two out and the go-ahead run at the plate. He struck out Roy Morales to end the inning and preserve the Travs two-run lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Brian O'Keefe: 2-4, BB, RBI

* RHP Adam Hill: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 3 K

* RHP Leon Hunter: Win, 2.1 IP, BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* The six game losing streak was the longest for the Travs since 2017.

* A cat ran onto the field in the top of the 9th inning interrupting play for about one minute before the cat exited into the stands and concourse on the third base side.

Up Next

The Travs try to make it two in a row on Thursday night with left-hander Ian McKinnney (2-0, 1.17) going up against righty Josh Winder (1-0, 1.48). First pitch from Wichita is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

