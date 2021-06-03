Henry Fans Seven in Sod Poodles 2-1 Loss to 'Riders Thursday Night

Frisco, Texas - The Sod Poodles fell to the Frisco RoughRiders Thursday night at Riders Field by a score of 2-1. Amarillo southpaw Tommy Henry (0-2) took his second loss of 2021 after allowing two solo home runs but struck out seven on the night. Frisco's Sal Mendez took the win with a five-inning shutout performance.

Frisco began the scoring early on in the third game of the series courtesy of Ryan Dorow's first-inning solo home run. In the second, they quickly added another to make it a 2-0 contest when Jordan Procyshen slugged a 3-2 pitch out to right field.

The Soddies found their first hit of the night in the fourth off the bat of Mikey Reynolds but a grounder by Jake McCarthy resulted in a double play to end any momentum. In the fifth, the same result occurred after Jarett Rindfleisch and Dominic Fletcher knocked a pair of one-out singles before Geraldo Perdomo grounded into the twin killing.

In the seventh, Amarillo got on the board to make it a one-run deficit. McCarthy sparked the half with a one-out single to right field. Following a stolen bag to get into scoring position and a groundout, Rindfleisch collected a two-out single, his second hit of the affair, to bring around McCarthy and make it a 2-1 contest.

The Sod Poodles were unable to produce against the 'Riders in the final two frames.

The Sod Poodles head into game four Friday night against the RoughRiders at Riders Field. First pitch tomorrow is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Notes:

Henry's Outing: No. 12 prospect Tommy Henry made his sixth start Thursday night. In 5.1 innings pitched, the southpaw allowed just three hits (two solo home runs) with seven strikeouts. It marked his fourth consecutive start where he allowed five or fewer hits in five innings or more.

Back to the Multi Column: Jarett Rindfleisch marked his first multi-hit night of June and second of the 2021 season with two singles Thursday night in Frisco. In each multi-hit performance, he has recorded an RBI.

Swipin': Jake McCarthy swiped his 10th bag of the season Thursday night in Frisco. His 10 stolen bases put him atop the Double-A Central in the category along with Dairon Blanco (NW Arkansas) and Esteury Ruiz (San Antonio). His 10 bags are good for T-2nd in all of Double-A, just behind Samad Taylor (11) with New Hampshire.

Early Scoring: Amarillo has allowed Frisco into the scoring column early in the first three games. Since Tuesday, the 'Riders have tallied a total of six combined runs in the initial two frames of the contests.

Sixth Straight: The Soddies dropped their sixth straight game Thursday night. The six-game streak marks the longest in the brief franchise history.

Too Many Ks: Soddies bats have gone down by the strikeout in double-digit fashion for a fourth straight game as of Thursday night.

Tomorrow's Preview: The Sod Poodles take on the RoughRiders for game four of the six-game set Friday night. Sod Poodles righty Ryan Weiss gets the nod and will make his sixth start of the campaign. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Riders Field.

