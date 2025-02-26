Argos Saddened to Learn of the Passing of Former All-Star Jearld Baylis

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club is saddened to learn of the recent passing of former Argo Jearld Baylis. A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Baylis starred at the University of Southern Mississippi before joining the Argos in 1986. He'd play four seasons in Double Blue and was named a CFL All-Star in 1987.

Baylis also played for BC, Saskatchewan, and Baltimore, and was named a CFL All-Star four times. He was named the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player while with the Roughriders in 1993. He was 62 years old.

The Toronto Argonauts extend its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jearld Baylis.

