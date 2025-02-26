Lions Round out Staff with Hiring of Running Backs Coach Kristian Matte

February 26, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions on Wednesday announced the hiring of Kristian Matte as running backs coach.

The native of St. Hubert, Quebec joins the staff nearly three months following his retirement as a player with the Montreal Alouettes where he served as a long-time anchor on the offensive line. Selected seventh overall by Montreal in the 2010 CFL Draft, Matte suited up in 190 regular season games- good for eighth on the team's all-time list- over the next 14 seasons.

A two-time Grey Cup champion (2010, 2023) and two-time East Division All-Star (2019, 2021), the former Concordia Stinger saw action at guard and centre over his CFL playing career.

"Kristian will be a very valuable addition to our coaching staff," said Lions head coach Buck Pierce.

"His success as a player combined with his extensive knowledge of the running game will go a long way in elevating our offence."

2025 BC Lions Coaching Staff

Buck Pierce- Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator

Mike Benevides- Defensive Coordinator

Cory McDiarmid- Special Teams Coordinator

Kevin Bourgoin- Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator

Paul Charbonneau- Offensive Line Coach

Kristian Matte- Running Backs Coach

Ryan Phillips- Secondary Coach/Passing Game Coordinator

Randy Melvin- Defensive Line Coach

Glen Young- Linebackers Coach

Derek Oswalt- Assistant Coach

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 26, 2025

Lions Round out Staff with Hiring of Running Backs Coach Kristian Matte - B.C. Lions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.