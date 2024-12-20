Argonauts Sign Canadian LB Stephen Smith

December 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed Canadian LB Stephen Smith.

Smith (6'0/220lbs) was added to Saskatchewan's practice roster as a territorial junior in May. The Abernethy, SK native played CJFL with the Regina Thunder, playing 33 games while recording 232 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick. Smith was named CJFL Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Canadian in 2023 and 2024.

