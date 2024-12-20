Philpot to Stay with Stamps Through 2026

December 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release









Calgary Stampeders receiver Jalen Philpot

(Calgary Stampeders) Calgary Stampeders receiver Jalen Philpot(Calgary Stampeders)

Canadian receiver Jalen Philpot has signed a two-year contract with the Calgary Stampeders and will remain a member of the Red and White through the 2026 season. Philpot had been slated to become a free agent in February.

Jalen Philpot

#85

Receiver

College: Calgary

Height: 6.00

Weight: 189

Born: July 26, 2000

Birthplace: Delta, BC

National

In his return to the field in 2024 after missing the previous season due to injury, Philpot played all 18 games and had 66 catches for 659 yards and three touchdowns as well as 15 carries for 115 yards.

"A key to our growth as a team will be the continued development of our talented young players and Jalen definitely fits that description," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "We're glad to bring him back and look forward to watching him take the next step in his career progression."

A first-round pick in 2022, the University of Calgary product has played 32 regular-season games for the Stamps and has 89 catches for 976 yards and six touchdowns as well as 217 rushing yards and 573 kickoff-return yards.

"I'm excited to be back in Calgary," said Philpot. "I'm looking forward to trying to change the narrative and help bring the team back to its winning culture."

At the U of C, Philpot played 22 games over three seasons and recorded 113 receptions for 1,889 yards and 10 touchdowns. Philpot was a Canada West all-star in 2019 and 2021 in addition to twice being named a first-team all-Canadian.

He was part of the Vanier Cup-championship team with the Dinos in 2019.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.