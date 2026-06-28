Argentina's Quest for Back-To-Back World Cups: National Anthems

Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Argentina enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as defending champions, carrying the expectations of a nation where football is more than a sport-it's part of everyday life.

From lucky rituals and superstitions to the pressure of defending a World Cup title, this episode explores the uniquely Argentine phenomenon of cábala and the belief that every action, no matter how small, can influence what happens on the pitch.

Featuring: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina manager) Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF) Mateo Silvetti (Inter Miami CF) Nico Fernandez (New York City FC) Christian Espinoza (Nashville SC) Maxi Moralez (New York City FC) Thiago Almada (Argentina - former Atlanta United)

National Anthems is a documentary series exploring the identity of each country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the voices of MLS players, national team stars, and the fans who support them.

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Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2026

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