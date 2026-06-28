Argentina's Quest for Back-To-Back World Cups: National Anthems
Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Argentina enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as defending champions, carrying the expectations of a nation where football is more than a sport-it's part of everyday life.
From lucky rituals and superstitions to the pressure of defending a World Cup title, this episode explores the uniquely Argentine phenomenon of cábala and the belief that every action, no matter how small, can influence what happens on the pitch.
Featuring: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina manager) Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF) Mateo Silvetti (Inter Miami CF) Nico Fernandez (New York City FC) Christian Espinoza (Nashville SC) Maxi Moralez (New York City FC) Thiago Almada (Argentina - former Atlanta United)
National Anthems is a documentary series exploring the identity of each country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the voices of MLS players, national team stars, and the fans who support them.
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Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2026
- Messi and de Paul's Argentina Wins Group J at the FIFA World Cup 2026™With Perfect Record - Inter Miami CF
- Damyan Villanueva Scores First Two Goals in 2-2 Draw at Chattanooga FC - Chicago Fire FC
- St. Clair and Canada Face South Africa in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Acquire 2027 MLS SuperDraft Second-Round Pick from San Diego FC in Exchange for Defender Ian Murphy - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Ian Murphy - San Diego FC
- Colombia Prepares at Inter Miami CF Stadium Ahead of Match against Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Decline Permanent Transfer Option on Alexis Manyoma's Loan - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Midfielder to Serie A Side Parma Calcio 1913 - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Noche de México Celebration for Mexico's Round of 32 Match on June 30 - Houston Dynamo FC
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