AquaSox Win Series Finale 11-0 over Indians

September 4, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Spokane, WA: The Everett AquaSox won the final game of their 12 game road trip in decisive fashion on Sunday night, collecting an 11-0 win, lowering their magic number to clinch a playoff spot to one and setting up a golden opportunity to secure a playoff spot when they come home on Monday.

Sunday's stars were Cole Young, Bill Knight and Josh Hood who each had three RBIs as AquaSox pitching stifled the Spokane Indians.

The fun started in the second inning. The Frogs scored their first run of the game on a Victor Labrada RBI single that made it 1-0. Young escalated things with a three run home run on the next batter to make it 4-0.

From there, Kelvin Nunez became the story. The versatile reliever was called on to start Sunday's game and threw four shutout innings. Even more impressive, he did so without the benefit of a strikeout.

After Nunez left, things went from great to even greater. Everett picked up another run in the fifth on a Ben Ramirez sacrifice fly and then four more in the seventh on an RBI single from Hood and a three run home run from Knight to make it 9-0.

All the while, Everett's bullpen continued to dominate. Leon Hunter struck out three in his two innings of shutout baseball, Troy Taylor threw 1.1 scoreless innings and Sam Carlson finished the shutout with 1.2 scoreless innings of his own.

Everett would score two more in the eighth on a Hood two-RBI triple which would produce the ultimate final score of 11-0.

The Frogs will head into Labor Day looking to clinch a playoff spot at home against the Eugene Emeralds.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.