AquaSox Clinch Playoff Spot

EVERETT, WA: When the ball left the bat, the reverberations could be felt throughout the city of Everett and the surrounding area. Ben Ramirez had nailed the biggest home run of the season, a two-out, two- run home run in the eighth inning that put the AquaSox up 2-1.

Fast forward to the ninth. They say the last three outs in baseball are the hardest to get, and that was true on Monday. With one out and the bases loaded, manager Ryan Scott turned to Jarod Bayless to get the AquaSox out of trouble and to secure the victory. Bayless struck Carter Howell out and then with the city of Everett on their feet, he struck out Aeverson Arteaga clinching an AquaSox playoff spot for the first time since 2018.

But before the big hit, and the dramatic ninth, the game was a hard-fought pitcher's duel. Both starters came in sporting excellent credentials on the season, and both starters backed up their credentials early in the game. Reid VanScoter, who came in with a 3.36 ERA in 24 starts on the season, flew through three scoreless innings, striking out five.

His opponent, Trevor McDonald, was not to be outdone. He had a jaw dropping 1.16 ERA over 12 starts in Rookie ball and High-A in 2023. He got through three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and striking out three.

When Eugene scored the first run of the game, it was truly an example of just barely squeaking by. Aeverson Arteaga hit a soft line drive just off the fingertips of Cole Young's glove at shortstop that allowed a run to score and put the Emeralds up 1-0 in the fifth inning.

McDonald was pulled after 4.2 stellar innings on the mound. He allowed no runs on three hits and struck out four. When he was removed from the game, he left runners at first and second with two outs. Tanner Kiest, his replacement came in and immediately got a strike out to end the rally. Kiest pitched through another rally in the sixth, when he got out of a first and third jam with an inning ending double play.

VanScoter's night came to an end after 6.2 incredible innings of work. He gave up only one run on seven hits and struck out a career high 12 hitters. He left to a standing ovation from the Funko Field crowd.

Kyle Hill got the win out of the bullpen to improve to 4-2, while Bayless recorded his sixth save of the season. The AquaSox have Tuesday off, and the series will resume on Wednesday night.

Everett will host the first two games of the 2023 Northwest League playoff on Tuesday, September 12th and Wednesday, September 13th against the Vancouver Canadians. Both games will begin at 7:05.

