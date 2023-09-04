AquaSox Announce 2024 Home Schedule

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their home schedule for the 2024 season. The AquaSox will again play 66 home games at Funko Field, with most homestands remaining a six-game, Tuesday through Sunday.

The Everett home opener will take place on Tuesday, April 9th against the Eugene Emeralds. We will be playing at home on Cinco Me Mayo, the 4th of July and on Labor Day!

"2024 is going to be a special year for us." said General Manager Danny Tetzlaff, "We have a few things in the works to improve our fan experience and knock it out of the park!"

Start your planning for the spring and summer plans now, the 12 AquaSox home series are scheduled as follows:

- Tuesday, April 9 thru Sunday, April 14 vs. Eugene Emeralds

- Tuesday, April 30 thru May 5 vs. Hillsboro Hops

- Tuesday, May 14 thru Sunday, May 19 vs. Eugene Emeralds

- Tuesday, May 21 thru Sunday, May 26 vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

- Tuesday, June 4 thru Sunday, June 9 vs. Vancouver Canadians

- Tuesday, June 18 thru Sunday, June 23 vs. Hillsboro Hops

- Tuesday, June 25 thru Sunday, June 30 vs. Spokane Indians

- Thursday, July 4 thru Saturday, June 6 vs. Vancouver Canadians

- Friday, July 19 thru Sunday, July 21 vs. Hillsboro Hops

- Tuesday, July 30 thru Sunday, August 4 vs. Eugene Emeralds

- Tuesday, August 13 thru Sunday, August 18 vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

- Monday, September 2 and Wednesday, September 4 thru Sunday, September 8 vs. Spokane Indians

Game times and a full AquaSox promotional schedule, consisting of giveaways, appearances and more, will be announced later. The popular Funko Friday giveaways, however, have been confirmed and will be back once again in 2024.

