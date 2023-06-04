AquaSox Win It 9-6 on Ford's Home Run

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox were no-hit through four and were down 6-0 in the sixth, but through resilience and Funko Field magic, they found a way to come back and win 9-6 over the Hillsboro Hops on Saturday night in front of 2,899 fans.

The big hit came off the bat of the Mariners' number one prospect Harry Ford, as he launched a three-run home run into the right field home run porch that sent Funko Field into a frenzy and put the Frogs up by three in the eighth inning.

Michael Flynn locked things down in the ninth earning his fourth save of the year and delivering the AquaSox the victory. Luis Curvelo was credited with the win, striking out three batters in 1.1 innings. The win improved Curvelo's career record to 16-8.

Hillsboro starter Yu-Min Lin was utterly dominant to start the game for Hillsboro. He struck out the first seven batters he faced. After four innings he had eleven strikeouts and had only faced one over the minimum, giving up no hits. Despite losing the no-hitter in the fifth on a Charlie Welch double, Lin was not fazed. He struck out two more, running his strikeout total to 13, the most strikeouts for any pitcher in the Northwest League this season.

Hillsboro led 6-0 through five and a half innings thanks in part to a solo home run from Joshua Day in the third inning and a two-run home run from Ivan Melendez in the fifth. Lin's incredible night ended after five. He held Everett scoreless, only allowing one hit.

Lin's departure was a welcome sight for the Frogs. They scored three on a Hogan Windish RBI infield single that was aided by an errant throw from Hillsboro third basemen Joshua Day. Walking Cabrera followed with a line drive single into left that scored the fourth run of the inning and brought Everett within two, 6-4.

Everett completed the comeback in the seventh, tying the game 6-6. Alberto Rodriguez blooped a two-run double down the left-field line to tie the game. Rodriguez now has the team lead in RBIs with 39 and still leads with a .329 batting average, which is second in the NWL.

Ford finished the game 3-5, and Blake Rambusch walked four times and scored three runs. Everett pitching combined to strike out 12 Hillsboro hitters.

