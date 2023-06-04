AquaSox Sing the Blues on Sunday, Fall 5-2

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox and the Hillsboro Hops closed out one of the craziest and hotly contested series of the 2023 season, as Hillsboro won on Sunday 5-1. The series featured four games decided by late-inning comebacks.

Randy Bednar was the highlight of the game for Everett as he hit two big flies, bringing his total to seven on the season.

For the second straight game, Hillsboro got a great performance from their starting pitcher. Yilber Diaz went five innings allowing only one run and two hits and striking out eight. It was his second start of the series. Diaz had given up three runs in three innings of work on Monday. Everett sent Kelvin Nunez to the hill. The swingman was making his second start of the year and his 14th appearance overall. In 24 innings coming into the game, he had a 3.38 ERA and a perfect 5-0 record.

The Hops wasted no time getting on the board in the first. The second hitter of the game, Channy Ortiz, hit an RBI double off the center field wall to score the first run of the game. Hillsboro would score one more before the inning was over to make it 2-0.

Hillsboro scored again in the top of the third, but Everett responded in the bottom of the inning on a Bednar solo home run to make it 3-1.

Kelvin Nunez's day ended after three innings. He gave up three runs on six hits and struck out two. Everett Manager Ryan Scott handed the ball to Bernie Martinez out of the pen, coming off a spot start in Tacoma earlier in the week. Martinez pitched through the fourth inning scoreless, but the Hops put together another rally in the fifth. Hillsboro scored two, punctuated by an RBI double from Joshua Day that went off the top of the left field wall. Halfway through the contest, it was 5-1 Hillsboro.

Bedner, a non-drafted free agent out of the University of Maryland, hit his second solo home run of the game in the eighth inning but that is all the AquaSox offense could muster. The only other hit for Everett was a single by Harry Ford in the third inning.

The AquaSox relief core was solid today. Matt Willrodt, Tim Elliott, Peyton Alford, and Sam Carlson each had a scoreless inning to close out the game.

