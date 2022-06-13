AquaSox Bring out the Brooms, Sweep Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OREGON: Five pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout as the Everett AquaSox completed a six-game sweep of the Hillsboro Hops (26-29), winning their seventh consecutive game overall, 1-0.

The game's lone run was scored in the top of the second inning. Victor Labrada led off the inning with a walk, moved to third on a Justin Lavey single and then scored on a Cole Barr sacrifice fly to left field. The AquaSox would put together numerous scoring threats, collecting five hits and seven walks on the day however they would come up short on a handful of occasions, leaving nine runners on base and while going hitless in 13 at bats with runners in scoring position.

The AquaSox pitching was the story of the game. Five different pitchers contributed, each allowing one hit. Prelander Berroa started the game, going four innings, allowing one walk and six strikeouts. Fred Villarreal pitched the fifth and sixth innings. Matthew Willrodt, Luis Curvelo and Kyle Hill each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the victory.

Berroa has been magnificent in his last four starts: 17 innings pitched, one earned run, 0.53 ERA, allowing eight hits, eight walks and 25 strikeouts. Alberto Rodriguez went three-for-three with a walk and two doubles. He leads the Northwest League this season with 14 doubles. The AquaSox have catapulted themselves into third place in the Northwest League six team standings after beginning the week in last place. The team has also won eight straight road games after beginning the season 6-16 away from home. It was the second consecutive series sweep of Hillsboro as the AquaSox took five games from the Hops in Everett from May 18 through May 22.

The Sox have outscored their opponents 39-13 during the current seven game winning streak, including outscoring Hillsboro 34-12 over the six-game series sweep. AquaSox pitching has held their opponents to four runs or less in seven straight games and five runs or less in nine straight.

The AquaSox will now return home for a six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning on Tuesday June 14. All six games can be heard on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO. First pitch for the first five games of the series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 6:50 p.m. The final game of the series on Sunday June 19 is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

